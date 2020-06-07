36-year-old Telugu journalist succumbs to COVID-19 in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A young journalist working with a Telugu electronic media house, died on Sunday due to COVID-19, while undergoing treatment at the Gandhi hospital.

The 36-year-old was comorbid with a history of Myasthenia gravis - a disorder that paralyses all muscles, including the respiratory ones, according to information received from Gandhi Hospital.

He suffered bilateral pneumonitis and Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrom (ARDS).

In the past week, many print and electronic media journalists working in Hyderabad have tested positive for the virus.

The journalist, a resident of Madannapet area, had reported on many COVID-19 cases.

Telangana has been seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The state, on Saturday alone, recorded 206 cases and 10 deaths.

The total count of the coronavirus cases in the state has touched 3,496 as on June 6th.