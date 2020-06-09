STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A challenge that’s keeping corporates fit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Here is a challenge to help people stay home, stay safe, and stay healthy and solve the problem of staying productive and healthy at their workstations by not missing out on daily exercise at any time of the day, in the current pandemic. GreenLattey, professional coaching firm, launched the TwelveWeek Challenge app, ostensibly to ensure 360-degree wellness activity for corporate people. The new mobile app apparently helps corporates stay prepared and motivated with a new workout every day from their home or office within the workspace.

TwelveWeek Challenge app is designed to help organisations improve their employee’s morale, productivity, happiness at the workplace, and alleviate physical pain and disorders with the help of a 10 to 20 minutes live-in-app fitness challenge. Alongside a diverse range of digital fitness training sessions, it also offers 1 on 1 personal training service for the people who want a personal trainer. The TWC team believes that corporates look for an output-based approach.

After all, humans are des i g n e d t o b e l i eve in what they see as an end output. Trainers help induct simple desk stretches and yoga poses that can be done from your employee’s desk over their phones. These stretches are gentle and relaxing, helping soothe tired and aching muscles and bones. On the launch of the TWChallenge app, Vivek Slaria, founder, GreenLattey highlighted said, “We believe that health and wellness is the new fuel for driving a successful corporate India of t o m o r r ow. ”

Studies have shown that 10 to 20 minutes of workplace wellness sessions boost productivity, happiness, and creativity. It goes beyond just physical health but is a combination of physical, mental, and spiritual health. Employees report that desk fitness sessions are an oasis of calm in the midst of a hectic day and help them to maintain their physical health, restore their alertness and peace of mind.

Employees who exercise together create a more collaborative and positively fit environment.” Daily fitness sessions are one of the best ways to show that an organisation cares for its employees in the current environment. Using gamification and a reward mechanism, the team at GreenLattey is working to strengthen organizations further. As digital makes its way in the NEW normal workspace, can fitness go to the digital route as well?

