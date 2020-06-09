STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cotton masks, in many prints and designs

Masks in soft cotton and woven fabrics by Anagha come in different colours and designs starting from ones in olive green Mandala artwork to ones dotted with pretty prints.

Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Masks in soft cotton and woven fabrics by Anagha come in different colours and designs starting from ones in olive green Mandala artwork to ones dotted with pretty prints. The store at Road No. 7, Banjara Hills has a varied collection. Shares the owner Sarvamangala, “We are charging just `30 for one mask. We are also getting the package delivered to the address mentioned by those who place their orders.” And no they are not slapping the courier charges.

Women wearing three-layered cotton masks

Their masks are made by the local tailors in an attempt to regenerate interest in weaving art and related materials. Other than that e-commerce sites like Amazon are offering more than 500 masks from 30 sellers from across India which includes leading brands like Louis Phillippe, Max and W for Women, but also from local sellers and niche players like Wear Your Opinion, Bon Organik, Rapsodia among others.

The masks are soft and comfortable and are also available in tropical, geometric, and quirky prints. FabAlley, Vastramay 3 and Bonorganic have floral masks as well. Masks in muted checks and stripes are ideal to wear to work. These masks have triple-layer filtration, leakage control, and protection from pollution and dust, and are washable.

