Robotic process automation  will be in demand now

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, UiPath, has joined forces with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), as part of their a programme to build RPA resiliency in more than 30,000 students in the next one year.

Under this partnership, UiPath will initially extend the programe benefits to 50+ academic partners of TASK and train 100+ educators on RPA Design and Development.

The academic partners can also incorporate RPA as part of regular university credits or offer it as a value-add programe. A recent study with Zinnov states that Indian Billion-dollar Large Enterprises have spent USD 55-60 Million on HIA (Hyper Intelligent Automation) in 2019 alone. The data from the study clearly shows that automation will be key to accelerating outcomes in the wake of COVID-19. As automation becomes a boardroom imperative, the demand for RPA skilled talent will also rise