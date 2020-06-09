STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Tahsildar Sujatha held, sent to judicial remand

The officials also learnt that she had submitted falsified documents to the government while declaring her properties.

Published: 09th June 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Monday arrested Shaikpet Tahsildar Ch Sujatha for her involvement in forcing a Banjara Hills land owner to cough up Rs 30 lakh as bribe for settlement of a dispute.  The ACB officials, during their questioning, found that Sujatha had colluded with Revenue Inspector K Nagarjuna Reddy and had a case filed against the land owner Syed Abdul Khalid. The duo then began exerting pressure on Khalid to pay Rs 30 lakh to close the case.

During a raid on June 6, ACB officials found Rs 30 lakh cash in Sujatha’s house. Initially, she told them that the cash belonged to her family members but her answers to ACB’s questions were inconsistent.
The ACB suspects that Rs 30 lakh cash which they found in Sujatha’s house is ill-gotten money through misuse of her position as Tahsildar. The officials also learnt that she had submitted falsified documents to the government while declaring her properties.

After a Covid-19 test, Sujatha was produced in court which sent her to judicial remand. The ACB officials also questioned staffers at the Shaikpet Tahsildar office. Earlier, ACB officials had arrested Banjara Hills Sub-Inspector Ravinder Naik and Shaikpet Revenue Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy for their involvement in the case.

Submitted false docs on properties: ACB
ACB officials found that Sujatha had colluded with Revenue Inspector K Nagarjuna Reddy and had submitted falsified documents to the govt while declaring her properties

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anti Corruption Bureau Sujatha
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp