Tahsildar Sujatha held, sent to judicial remand

HYDERABAD: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Monday arrested Shaikpet Tahsildar Ch Sujatha for her involvement in forcing a Banjara Hills land owner to cough up Rs 30 lakh as bribe for settlement of a dispute. The ACB officials, during their questioning, found that Sujatha had colluded with Revenue Inspector K Nagarjuna Reddy and had a case filed against the land owner Syed Abdul Khalid. The duo then began exerting pressure on Khalid to pay Rs 30 lakh to close the case.

During a raid on June 6, ACB officials found Rs 30 lakh cash in Sujatha’s house. Initially, she told them that the cash belonged to her family members but her answers to ACB’s questions were inconsistent.

The ACB suspects that Rs 30 lakh cash which they found in Sujatha’s house is ill-gotten money through misuse of her position as Tahsildar. The officials also learnt that she had submitted falsified documents to the government while declaring her properties.

After a Covid-19 test, Sujatha was produced in court which sent her to judicial remand. The ACB officials also questioned staffers at the Shaikpet Tahsildar office. Earlier, ACB officials had arrested Banjara Hills Sub-Inspector Ravinder Naik and Shaikpet Revenue Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy for their involvement in the case.

