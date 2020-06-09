STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tales we tell

Chai Biskut Aur Kahaniyaan, an initiative by young artistes, in Hyderabad will conduct a workshop on the art of storytelling

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s since time immemorial that human race has been enchanted by  the unknown, with descriptions that lead to the flow of narratives bringing forth shocking yet interesting characters and plots. And the stone carvings on the cave walls prove that. Now, even when the walls have replaced blinking tablets and hardbacks the joy of sitting together in a group and listening to a raconteur in a comfy space has always been there inspiring the writers within the listeners to go ahead and pen a few paragraphs onto their notebooks or Word docs.

But some writers are naturally gifted while a few others learn the tricks and technicalities to improve their craft. That’s when workshops come handy though the same isn’t a promise for the perfect enlightenment of the sudden literary spark. In the normal not-lockdown times the art and cultural spaces in the city held several such workshops. Now, it’s the digital space serving the purpose. Among various other digital events Chai Biskut Aur Kahaniyaan (CBK), an initiative by young artistes in Hyderabad, is trying to bring out the traditional idea of storytelling by conducting an online workshop. Says one of the organisers Mrinal Kumar, a storyteller, “I came up with this idea and had a discussion over this with fellow poets Faiz Jung and Zaki Haider.

Later other team members Rushna, Faiza and Sindhura joined us.”Previously as well, the team has organised a few events where the attendees could come up on the stage and perform any art form. Many were allowed to share stories without any limitations of genre. “But stories need entirely different ambiance to come out and reach the audience,” adds Mrinal. As it happens almost after every event someone would from the audience would ask, “How do you write a story?”, and they had almost no idea how does one “actually” write a story. 

“We kept pondering over it as a story does have a structure which includes several elements without which a tale cannot be complete,” says Faiz Jung, who will talk about the stage presence of an artiste among other technicalities. “Apart from discussing technicalities, we will also be having an impromptu writing session for the participants,” shares Faiz.

The team was going to conduct the workshop but the lockdown hit their plans. Adds Mrinal further, “This is our first workshop on ‘technicalities of storytelling’’. We will be decoding the structure and discuss the essential elements to the attendees.” The participants have to register to attend the workshop. The funds raised from the event will be donated to Youngistan foundation for Covid-19 relief work.

Details: June 16, 5pm-6.30pm  on Google Meet. Registration link on the Instagram page ‘cbk.hacc.official’

— Saima Afreen  saima@newindianexpress .com  @Sfreen

