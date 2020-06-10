Family thrashes Hyderabad doctor after 55-year-old COVID-19 patient dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of attendants beat up a junior doctor with an iron rod and stool for not looking after their COVID-19 patient at Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday. The patient, 55, was severely hypertensive and with uncontrolled diabetes, which led to multi-organ failure after he contracted COVID-19.

"He was advised to stay in bed and use the CPAP machine for breathing. Going against medical advice, he walked up to the toilet due to which there was a strain on his body and he collapsed and died," a doctor at Gandhi Hospital said.

The patient’s attendants, who are not permitted inside the hospital, allegedly bypassed the security, entered the ICU and learnt about the incident. In a fit of rage, they headed to the doctor’s station and beat up the junior doctor.

"We demand immediate installation of the SPF at every ICU and all floors of the Gandhi Hospital. There must also be decentralisation of COVID-19 cases from the hospital as the caseload is too high. We also demand an FIR to be registered," a representative of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association said.

Family misidentifies body

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the cremation of a 48-year-old man from Begumpet who died of Covid-19 on Tuesday as his family refused to take the body that claiming it was not him and sent it back to Gandhi Hospital. Later, the deceased’s wife identified the body and it was cremated.

The family claimed that the hospital authorities misled them by sending a different body and made amends after they raised objections. The patient, a resident of Gurumurthy lane in Begumpet, died of COVID-19 in the morning. When his body was brought for cremation, his brother-in-law said it was not him and sent back the body.