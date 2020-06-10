Four arrested for killing step-brother in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Zone task force sleuths have arrested four persons in connection with the brutal murder of a man at Rein Bazar three days ago. The deceased was getting his father’s government job , which his step brothers did not like and killed him, the police said.

According to police, Mohd Galib Khan was a government employee. He had two wives and six children each from each wife. Both families were living separately. After his death, they divided the properties. But his first wife Habeebunninsa’s elder son Khalid got his job on compassionate grounds. After which, the second wife Ruksana’s children developed a grudge against Khaled and were waiting for an opportunity to kill him.