Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin lodges complaint against fake news on health

The complaint said that certain individuals have been spreading rumours about the health status of Baba Fasiuddin on social media platforms.

Published: 10th June 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin

Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin (photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin has lodged a complaint with the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Station, against posts being circulated  on social media platforms.

The case was booked based on a complaint lodged by the personal secretary of the Deputy Mayor at the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police station on Tuesday. Certain individuals have been spreading rumours about the health status of Baba Fasiuddin on social media platform, the complaint said

GHMC issues fresh guidelines

In light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Greater Hyderabad limits, the civic body, on the lines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has issued guidelines for a Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Covid-19 to contain the virus spread in offices.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar issued a circular on the same to all the GHMC heads of departments, zonal commissioners, additional commissioners, deputy commissioners and others on Tuesday

Shops fined for violating norms

The sanitation wing of the SCB sealed a commercial establishment and fined six others for violating social distancing norms. Speaking to Express, Devender Medarapu, an official from the sanitation department, said, "Now that a majority of shops have reopened, we are making sure that all of them follow the guidelines. During our inspection, we found six shops in Vikrampuri violating the norms." While Bata and G Pulla Reddy outlets were among those penalised, Ratnadeep was sealed off

Sanitation wing at GHMC HQ sealed

A day after a GHMC employee tested positive for COVID-19, the sanitation wing at the civic body’s head office in Tank Bund was sealed off as a precautionary measure. Panic has gripped the staff at the head office after the news, as the Covid patient had interacted with many of them over the last few days.

Meanwhile, the sanitation and Solid Waste Management (SWM) employees working on the fourth floor were asked not to come to office for the next few days and were permitted to work from home

