Collegians create anti-COVID-19 gadgets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of Hyderabad-based Lord’s Institute of Engineering and Technology designed a host of anti Covid-19 gadgets such as "Money Cure, Smart - Vaporized Disinfector Cave, Pedal Driven Sanitizer, Drone sanitiser" are planning few more innovation like Automatic Hand Sanitizer, Thermal Screening devices etc.

Money Cure: An equipment which sterilised and disinfects the currency notes and coins circulating in the economy and has passed many hand. The machine uses Far UV Rays which can be used as disinfectants and also human friendly. Far UV Rays, in general has been used to disinfect wounds for patients. The first level of testing has been successful and the product will be available next week.

Smart - Vaporized Disinfector Cave: This mist-based vaporiser disinfectant can be installed at any public places with a capacity of 10 persons in one minute. Unlike spray based sanitiser, which is sticky for quiet a period of time and consumes more sanitization liquid.

The fog mist covers entire chamber in relatively short period of time and disinfects quickly. Sprinkler or spray based will have 1000µm droplet size where as mist droplet size is of 150-300µm.

The sanitiser chemical formulation is submitted to CCMB for a report on disinfectant. There are a few more such on the cards, the students added.