STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

KCR Punches in your chats!

If there is one thing the past months have taught us, it is to look for humour and enjoy the small things in life.

Published: 11th June 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Thrilled by the response to his latest ‘KCR Punches’ pack, Tarun comments that stickers have become especially popular in India.

Thrilled by the response to his latest ‘KCR Punches’ pack, Tarun comments that stickers have become especially popular in India.

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  If there is one thing the past months have taught us, it is to look for humour and enjoy the small things in life. Even as most messages shared between family, friends and acquaintances centre around COVID-19, giving conversations a twist with funny stickers is a great way to get guffaws. Stickers are fun and better than using emojis.  

As we brace ourselves for every press conference by our CM to plan our lives, a sticker package called ‘KCR Punches’ on ‘Sticker Babai’ app is gaining steam. Inspired by the ‘punchlines’ of KCR, this hilarious sticker pack has been downloaded on Android and iOS at least 2,90,952 times since it debuted on May 23.

“I am very sorry... you have to change your attitude”, “Em chedham antav mari”, and “lockdown extended to next month” are some of the funny KCR stickers going viral.

Developed by JNTU, Hyderabad alumnus Tarun Kurapati and his wife Sushma, this sticker app has nine categories and focuses on what is trending in the two Telugu States. The local language feel is comforting and strikes home right from the name of the app. On the snappy name of the app which was released for Android in 2018 and iOS in 2019, Tarun says: “Babai was a catchy word in my friends’ circle during college days, and the word ‘buildup babai’ also gained popularity from the TV show, Jabardasth.”
Tarun, 32, who currently works as a software engineering manager in Tokyo and works on the app on weekends says he got the idea from seeing his wife having funny conversations on WhatsApp sharing screenshots of movies.

He adds, “I thought stickers with movie dialogues would save her time.”  While Sushma leads the sticker design, Tarun does software development for the app. “Initially, we followed meme pages on Facebook and Instagram for trending topics and content. Now, most content ideas come from our users themselves. We also conduct polls on Insta and ask users to post their favourite dialogues from movies,” replies Tarun on how they ideate. 

The app has 183 sticker packs with 3500+ stickers. With over 50 million downloads, it is Top 100 in India in the entertainment category on Android and is #1 in India under the entertainment category on iOS. Compatible on WhatsApp and iMessages, Tarun is working on supporting other languages and other chat apps. Thrilled by the response to his latest ‘KCR Punches’ pack, Tarun comments that stickers have become especially popular in India. He outlines that he “wants to build a social network where users can create and share stickers with their followers or friends.”

Sticker packs with more than half-million downloads

  •  KCR Punches
  •  Trending bro
  •  Brahmanandam
  •  Ram Gopal Varma
  •  Mathu vadalara movie
  •  Khaleja movie
  • Karthika deepam serial

Tamanna S Mehdi  tamanna @newindianexpress.com  @tamannamehdi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KCR COVID 19 KCR punches
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp