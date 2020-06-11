STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Safe social media platforms for women

Recently, the internet was blown by the viral videos of Tiktok glorifying acid attacks and rapes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recently, the internet was blown by the viral videos of Tiktok glorifying acid attacks and rapes. The videos along with Tiktok drew sharp criticism and caught attention for all the wrong reasons. Women looking for a safe environment in a platform which gives opportunity to voice opinion as well as be a go-to place for all queries, check these apps/platforms.

Momspresso

It is a multilingual content platform that caters to the multifaceted mums of today. It is a platform for moms, brewing with the energy of possibilities.  The finely-brewed content offers support to moms not just in their journeys as parents, but also in their lives as wives, daughters, and – most importantly – as women! It provides answers on all their parenting queries, while also acting as a catalyst for self-discovery and as an engine for them to reinvent their own identities along the way. Momspresso with its platform, Supports Groups -- India’s first anonymous social network for women to initiate conversations about lesser talked about topics such as single motherhood, sex, intimacy, and depression has created a safe space for women. 

iDiva

It is an online destination for Indian women offering style and beauty tips, relationship advice, entertainment news and celebrity gossip and health tips. Be it Bollywood, entertainment, fashion, beauty, health, humour, relationships – you can get all your fixes on iDiva.com! Its baseline, iDiva, is who you are, personifies the mindset of the new Indian woman, and heralds a new year of change, positivity and hope. 

POPxo

POPxo is the digital community for millennial women who deep-dive on the idea of what it means to be a modern Indian woman and desire to want more from life. It features questions, polls and discussions, stories and videos, quotes and other fun stuff. It covers all things one would talk about with their BFF - style, beauty, love, friendship, relationships, sunsigns, shaadi and more. Here a woman can get or give advice on varied things as well as can be a part of the secured discussion forum.

ShareChat

This is a social networking and regional content platform for the fast-growing Internet users in India. It enables users to get everything whether it is related to fun or GK. It lets users get the best jokes, photos, videos, recent or current information from pan-India in just a few seconds. It is available in six different languages. 

SHEROES

It is a women’s community platform, offering support, resources, opportunities, and interactions. Members can discuss health, careers, relationships and share their life stories, achievements, and moments. The app also offers a dedicated helpline where community members can talk to counsellors on all aspects of their growth journeys. It is a platform for fashion, health, lifestyle, relationships, career, and news. Women can share their life stories with the other members in a safe environment.

