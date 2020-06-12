STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Stranded migrants at Secunderabad take refuge in government primary school

With trains being fully booked up until June 20, many workers were forced to sleep on the streets.

Published: 12th June 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

A group of 150 migrants, who were living on the streets of Secunderabad due to lack of trains to their hometowns

A group of 150 migrants, who were living on the streets of Secunderabad due to lack of trains to their hometowns

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Monsoon may come as a relief to Hyderabadis after weeks of relentless heat, but for the migrant workers stranded on the streets of Secunderabad, who are waiting for a train to their hometowns, it is agony. As a majority of trains have fully been booked up until June 20, these workers, who had left their workplaces during the lockdown, are forced to spend nights on the streets outside the station, despite the HC directing the State to ensure their welfare on a PIL filed by advocate Vasudha Nagraj. 

However, several NGOs and civil society groups have come to their aid and have temporarily accommodated them in a primary school. Nearly 150 migrants have made this school their home, after their tickets to Bihar, Orissa and Bengal were pushed to the waiting list time and again, forcing them to prolong their stay on the streets with no shelter.

have now moved to a government primary school in the area with the help of local NGOs and civil society groups | VINAY MADAPU

“With no work in Kamareddy, we had come to Secunderabad, only to learn that there is only one train to Bihar. We booked the train and stayed on streets, but our tickets were on the waiting list. It never got confirmed,” said Chandan from Katihar, Bihar, who is part of the 150 people lodged in the school.
It was on June 7 that they moved into a vacant government primary school, from where they attempted to book tickets for the second time.

“We are not educated and cannot read. With great difficulty, we got someone to cancel our tickets on June 10 and received the refund. Now, we have booked it again, but we’re still on the waitlist,” he added. The group has nearly eight pregnant women and over 25 children below the age of 10. While they are a lucky few with shelter, several migrants continue to live on the streets of Secunderabad, exposed to Covid-19 and the monsoon. 

“The situation looks grim because they have no money. They’re spending whatever they have on train tickets. When the tickets don’t get confirmed, they’re not even in a position to seek refund. The government must provide them food and shelter, if not travel arrangements as the rains have worsened their situation,” said Joseph Thomas, a good samaritan, who has been helping these migrants find food and lodging.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Secunderabad migrant workers government primary school
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp