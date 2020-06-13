Online shopping in corona times: Hyderabad based entrepreneur launches 'Ecowheel e-Shops'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad based entrepreneur Deepika Joshi on Friday launched Ecowheel e-Shops, a concept which creates brand awareness of sellers and can be used to display both the products and services. “Sellers can rent e-shop space and showcase their products online.

"All the listed products can be recycled and bear no impact on the nature,” she said. Buyers can contact sellers their products without any third-party mediation.

This portal not only facilitates and encourages “Go Vocal for Local” business initiative but is also in line with the aim of “Atma-Nirbhar Bharat.” “Many local businesses have experienced heavy dent in their earnings & have impacted their lifestyle including mental trauma in many cases.

The buyer’s behaviour has also broadly changed, it is difficult to expect normalcy to return in near-term and markets may not be abuzz with customers presence physically. “Our initiative not only focuses on solving this problem but also is in line with Atma-Nirbhar Bharat initiative. Grow and sell local,” Deepika added.