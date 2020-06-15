STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man orders food via Swiggy, finds insect in it

A Hyderabad resident was left disgusted after he found an insect inside a food item that he had ordered from a famous eatery in the city.

Published: 15th June 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

The insect found by Srinivas Bellam in his meal box

The insect found by Srinivas Bellam in his meal box. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad resident was left disgusted after he found an insect inside a food item that he had ordered from a famous eatery in the city. Srinivas Bellam had placed an order for a combo pack of Butta Bhojanam from Subbayya Gari Hotel in Kondapur through Swiggy.

"As soon as I opened the meal box, I saw that the dessert had something odd on it. On a closer look, I realised it was an insect," he said. "While these hotels and online delivery platforms are claiming to provide world-class safety standards, especially during the time of COVID-19, in reality, they are still selling unhygienic food. Fortunately, I saw the insect before eating the food," he added.  

After Bellam went on Twitter complaining about the incident, an executive from Swiggy reached out to him and expressed their apologies. The executives also said that they would investigate the matter.  According to Bellam, he had also tried to reach out to the hotel, but however  did not get receive any response from their side.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Butta Bhojanam Subbayya Gari Hotel Hyderabad food insect Swiggy
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp