Hyderabad man orders food via Swiggy, finds insect in it

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad resident was left disgusted after he found an insect inside a food item that he had ordered from a famous eatery in the city. Srinivas Bellam had placed an order for a combo pack of Butta Bhojanam from Subbayya Gari Hotel in Kondapur through Swiggy.

"As soon as I opened the meal box, I saw that the dessert had something odd on it. On a closer look, I realised it was an insect," he said. "While these hotels and online delivery platforms are claiming to provide world-class safety standards, especially during the time of COVID-19, in reality, they are still selling unhygienic food. Fortunately, I saw the insect before eating the food," he added.

After Bellam went on Twitter complaining about the incident, an executive from Swiggy reached out to him and expressed their apologies. The executives also said that they would investigate the matter. According to Bellam, he had also tried to reach out to the hotel, but however did not get receive any response from their side.