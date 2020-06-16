STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chakmak to throw light on Lambadas and loneliness 

It has two parts – one is the life of Banjaras in their own habitat and the other is when they move to Hyderabad.  

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
HYDERABAD :  When you talk of Lambada literature, you can never miss one name – Nunavath Ramesh Karthik Naik, the 22-year-old boy who has made Hyderabad his home and takes pride in representing the voice of six million Lambadas (according to 2011 census). Now, Karthik says that he is all set to come out with his English book titled Chakmak (Flintstones in English), a compilation of 45 poems that he has been writing since 2014. “I have penned them whenever the inspiration hit me.

It has two parts – one is the life of Banjaras in their own habitat and the other is when they move to Hyderabad.  “Chakmak would be a youngster’s perspective on love, death, life etc. I have even included quirky things like our relationship with cow dung and we revere it. Kartheek, who gained recognition through his debut book Balder Bandi in December 2019 with just 20 copies went on to sell over 1,000 copies. “With my current book for which I am looking for a publisher, I am entering into the fiction realm. Most of them who read my first book hail  me as the Father of Banjara Literature, as this is the first time someone from my community has got into writing and brought a book,” says the 20-plusser who does odd jobs ranging from working at a photocopying shop to being a steward at catering events. 

Karthik loves a good story and naturally, there is a story behind the title of the new compilation. Chakmak means flintstones, egg-shaped soft stones that can be used to light up a chutta, cut the umbilical cord etc. In Jakkranpally thanda in Nizamabad, where I was born, everything in nature is a useful gadget for us,” he quips.

He says that he almost ran away from home as he wanted to live a life of his choice where he gets to speak out and write. “I have not told my mother, a vegetable seller, where I live in Hyderabad as she will come searching for me. I want to make them of my me-time in Hyderabad to make a difference to our community. We have always lived away from the mainstream life and have embraced the forest life. So it is not surprising that there is nothing authentic written about us in the last few years and this is an attempt to tell the world about the Lambadas. In fact, I often face casteism where people just dismiss me saying that we now have it easy when it comes to admissions in government colleges and jobs, but trust me nothing much has changed. Barring a few flash in the pans, we, the Lambadas still struggle to eke out a living,” he says about his struggle to stay alive as he juggles multiple jobs and also doing his graduation in long distance mode.  

“We may have two IPS officers from our community, but I want to highlight the stories of those like my dad who are forced to go  abroad despite bad health to fend for his family. Nenu bayankaramaina vontaritanam anubhavinchanu (I have experienced the trauma of loneliness) and Chakmak will reflect such intense feelings,” he says. 
 —  kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com @mkalanidhi

