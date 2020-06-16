Cops crack University of Hyderabad staffer’s murder case, arrest one

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajendranagar police have solved the murder of University of Hyderabad employee Satyanarayana, whose body was found near Himayatsagar on June 6. The accused, Mohd Azeem — an old offender who was convicted in a bike theft case in 2012 — was arrested on Monday.

After Satyanarayana’s body was found, police started analysing all CCTV camera footage enroute his house and a toddy shop at Bandlaguda main road. They saw him leaving the shop and moving to Himayatsagar with an unknown person on a scooter. But, the unknown man was seen leaving the lake alone.

Inquiries revealed that Azeem had been habituated to alcohol. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he could not find any work and was not able to earn money for his lavish expenses. On the day of the murder, he noticed Satyanarayana consuming toddy at the shop and assumed that he could be rich. He befriended Satyanarayana and convinced him to go to Himayatsagar for consuming more toddy.

After reaching the spot, the accused killed him using a boulder. Later, he stole `4,000 in cash from his wallet and fled from the spot. Later at night, he ran out of fuel and abandoned his scooter on the Langar Houz flyover.

Meanwhile, the Langar Houz patrolling team noticed him. Based on clues from them and other evidence, police nabbed him on Monday.