Haritha Haram: GHMC to plant 50 lakh saplings

HYDERABAD: THE Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has prepared an action plan for planting over 50 lakh saplings in all its zones during the sixth phase of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram. Most of the plantations are proposed along the avenues of major and minor roads, in open spaces, institutes, lake peripheries, and alongside nalas, the corporation informed in a press release on Monday.

This year, avenue plantations and green curtains will be taken up in an organised manner along all roads in all zones. Lakes in the GHMC area will be marked with dense plantations on bunds and buffer areas. Saplings will also be planted alongside nalas that drain into Musi River.

All open spaces under GHMC will be converted into ‘tree parks’ with walking tracks. Along with the help of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), the corporation will also conduct plantation drives in colonies. The GHMC is also taking up Miyawaki plantations this year to develop dense forest patches in the city. The corporation is also developing three urban forest parks at Suraram, Madinaguda and Nadergul.

Focus on Haritha Haram: KTR

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao has directed the officials to focus on Haritha Haram in Vikarabad, Parigi and Tandur municipalities.The Minister, while reviewing the arrangements in place for Haritha Haram, urged the people’s representatives to take part in the programme with enthusiasm to make it a grand success. Meanwhile, Rama Rao asked officials to develop roads, footpaths, parks, toilets and cemeteries in the municipalities for the benefit of the people. Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy and Chevella MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy attended the meeting.