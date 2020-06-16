Youths’ bid to rape girl foiled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Locals at Bachupally foiled a rape attempt on a 13-year-old girl on Monday. The accused, Janaki Ravi and G Sai Kumar — who were in an inebriated state — were later handed over to the police.

According to the police, the girl lived in a hut near the Bachupally police station. She, along with a neighbour, were collecting garbage at Anurag Colony when the accused approached her and offered her money. They kidnapped her on their bike and took her to an isolated area covered with bushes and attempted to rape her.

Meanwhile, passers-by heard the girl crying for help. They found the accused forcing themselves on the girl and beat them up before handing them over to the police.

Bachupally Inspector S Jagadeeshwar said that the accused has been booked under POCSO Act.