Husband of corruption-accused Tahsildar dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Since his wife Sujatha's arrest, Vijay Kumar was depressed over the incident and had gone to his sister's residence at Gandhinagar. 

Published: 17th June 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

The police have registered a suspicious death case and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over the arrest of his wife - Shaikpet Tahasildar Ch Sujatha, due to corruption allegations that were recently brought to light by ACB, Vijay Kumar, died by suicide today in Hyderabad by jumping off from a building in Gandhingar.

Vijay Kumar

Last night, he had discussions with family members in connection with his wife's arrest and bail proceedings. 

In the early hours on Wednesday, Kumar took the extreme step.

A watchman in the building premises noticed the incident and informed residents of the apartment and called 108 medical emergency services.

Few days ago, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested Sujatha, tahasildar of Shaikpet mandal for her alleged role in bribery activities in relation to a land dispute in Banjara Hills.

The agency had also recovered Rs 30 lakh and gold jewellery from her residence. 

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
