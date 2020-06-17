Hyderabad-based Shiva Texyarn launches fabric claiming protection from COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The world is yet to find a solution for the highly-contagious Coronavirus. But organisations are trying hard to at least safeguard public health using fabrics that claims to provide a shield against the virus.

Shiva Texyarn launched an antiviral fabric treated with HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03, a treatment proven to deactivate most viruses including Coronavirus, an innovation from the Swiss textile innovation leader HeiQ Materials AG and co-distributed with Taiwanese specialty chemical major Jintex Corporation.

Shiva Texyarn launches first of its kind antiviral fabrics in the Indian market. Dr Sundararaman KS, the managing director of Shiva Texyarn said, "We have complemented Coverall manufacturing with a range of fabric masks with innovative protective systems and other components of the PPE system.