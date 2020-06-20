63-year-old realtor murdered by relative in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disputes over ownership of a prime land at Shadnagar led to the murder of a realtor on Friday. Pratap Reddy allegedly stabbed his relative and former PACS chief Bheemreddy Ramchander Reddy (63) and dumped his body at Kothur of Ranga Reddy district late on Friday.

DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said that Ramchander and Pratap are distant relatives and have had disputes over a two-acre land at Annaram village in Shadnagar. On Friday, they met at Shadnagar to discuss the issue. Initially they sat in Ramachander’s car.

After some time, an associate of Pratap’s came to the vehicle and forced Ramachander’s driver to step out. They went towards Kothur, killed Ramachander and dumped his body and fled the spot.