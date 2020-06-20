Hi-tech screening introduced at customs department in Hyderabad airport now

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad International Airport has introduced a tech-enabled Matrix Screening System solution for the Customs Department at the airport. Customs officials will be able to get X-ray images of arriving baggage on the international arrival belts in a matrix room for screening.

This new technology eliminates the need for the officials to be physically present at the baggage belt. Customs officials sitting remotely can figure out if a piece of baggage is suspicious without being present physically.

A dedicated 'reject loop' provides spare bag holding capacity to move out multiple suspect/ rejected bags without holding up the movement of bags across the entire belt which would be the case in the traditional set-up.

Baggage flow

The remote Matrix Screening Control Room will have CCTV feed of baggage flow, suspect baggage tracking system and a communication system. Another benefit is that it ensures no baggage is cleared without a Customs Officer’s assent