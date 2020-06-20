Hyderabad's eateries focus on safety, hygiene this COVID-19 season

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Desserts and cafes in Hyderabad have started to warm up to its customers, but not before following the set norms. Naturals, the ice cream store, says it’s safety first for them as they resumed operations this week.

It is taking the non-conventional route to open, going for slow and cautious over the sales overdrive that brands are expected to take after a long period of zero business. Naturals top priority is to sanitise and clean its factory after this gap of almost 75 days.

They will spend well over a week to sanitise and secure every surface and equipment, while simultaneously training its staff to work safely under the new circumstances. Only once the sanitisation and training is complete, will they begin procuring fresh fruits from its trusted sources. The brand is going to manufacture and deliver only select eight seasonal and bestselling flavours.

Directors of Naturals Ice Cream Srinivas Kamath and Siddhant Kamath assure safety and hygiene. "The brand believes that since their tubs are packed and sealed in the factory, they assure greater hygiene and safety, even when consumers order it using online food delivery platforms like Swiggy & Zomato. The ice creams will, for starters, only be available in tubs of 500g. The strictest health standards will be observed at every stage, giving patrons no-compromise access to their favourite slice of summer. All this, at the same old pre-lockdown prices," according to the ice cream brand.

Says Teja Chekuri, Managing Director – Ironhill Cafe, "Every staff member is wearing masks and gloves at their workplace. We are encouraging our customers to wear masks while entering into the premises. Every customer is screened at the entrance. We are sanitising the customer high touch points for every two hours. We have rearranged the seating positions and maintaining one-metre distance between the staff who are on the floor. We are also sanitising the place every single day. To maintain social distancing in the kitchen, we have markers. To ensure the same in the main area, we have introduced digital menus and encouraging our customers to pay their bills through digital mode. Providing quality food and service with safe customer experience is our utmost priority."