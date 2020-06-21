STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Government to hire 67 lab technicians and scientists

After the State government’s decision to conduct around 50,000 Covid tests, the Health Department has decided to hire the services of lab technicians and scientists.

Published: 21st June 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

(Image used for representation)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   After the State government’s decision to conduct around 50,000 Covid tests, the Health Department has decided to hire the services of lab technicians and scientists. The Finance Department has accorded permission to hire 82 various people like lab technicians and scientists on an outsourcing basis for Covid tests. They will be hired for a period of six months. The outsourcing staff to be engaged by the government include 32 lab technicians, 35 scientists and 15 data entry operators for OMC, Gandhi Medical College, Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), NIMS, Fever Hospital and Kakatiya Medical College.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid test
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp