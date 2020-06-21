Government to hire 67 lab technicians and scientists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the State government’s decision to conduct around 50,000 Covid tests, the Health Department has decided to hire the services of lab technicians and scientists. The Finance Department has accorded permission to hire 82 various people like lab technicians and scientists on an outsourcing basis for Covid tests. They will be hired for a period of six months. The outsourcing staff to be engaged by the government include 32 lab technicians, 35 scientists and 15 data entry operators for OMC, Gandhi Medical College, Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), NIMS, Fever Hospital and Kakatiya Medical College.