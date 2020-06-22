STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Include these fats in your diet

Further, avocado oil is known to keep heart diseases as well as diabetes at bay.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Here are some healthy sources of fat that should be a part of everyone’s regular meal, says Rohit Shelatkar, VP of Vitabiotics. Olive Oil: Extra-virgin olive oil boasts about the presence of monosaturated fats, which is good for heart health. It also contains Vitamin E, Vitamin K and other potent antioxidants which are considered beneficial for one’s overall well-being. Ideal for those prone to cardiovascular diseases. Avocados: It is an anti-inflammatory and might help in preventing fatal ailments such as cancer.

Further, avocado oil is known to keep heart diseases as well as diabetes at bay. Apart from this, it contains lutein, a substance deemed necessary for good eye health. It is also a rich source of potassium. Nuts such as Almonds and Peanuts: Multiple studies have stated, nuts are rich in terms of healthy fats, protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytosterols.

Fatty Fish: Fish like Salmon, Trout, Mackerel, Sardines and Herring, are considered great for one’s health. They are filled with heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, essential proteins and a host of key nutrients. It has also been noted that individuals who have a high intake of fish, experience lower rates of cardiovascular diseases.

