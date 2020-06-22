STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prisons department to ramp up liquid soap production

At least 10 people, including the domain experts, are working round the clock to produce the antiviral products.

The new sanitiser-production unit set up by the Prisons Department at the Cherlapally Central Prison

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After modernising the hand sanitiser unit at the Cherlapally Central Prison, the Prisons and Correctional Services Department plans to upgrade its manual manufacturing unit of liquid soap (hand wash). Ever since the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, the department is making efforts to supply essential sanitary products at cheaper rates. At least 10 people, including the domain experts, are working round the clock to produce the antiviral products. The hand sanitiser production was increased to 50,000 litres a month from 5,000 litres.

Similarly, the production of liquid soap is expected to grow. Speaking to Express, Rajiv Trivedi, Director-General of the Prisons and Correctional Services Department, said, “When we produced manually, there used to be slight variations from batch to batch, but with the help of new equipment, there will not be any variations in the final product.” In April this year, the officials of the Prisons Department had invented an improvised model of a ventilator.

