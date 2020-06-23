GHMC Corporator, head constable positive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A GHMC Corporator from the Sanath Nagar constituency tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday. The corporator was admitted to a hospital in the city as she had moderate symptoms. Four of her family members, all adults, too have tested positive and are undergoing quarantine.

Contact tracing the corporator has sent the local GHMC officials of the ward and circle into a tizzy, as the corporator was involved in relief work and inaugurations until the past week. She had also participated in an event alongside animal husbandry Minister and Sanath Nagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who has now been sent into quarantine.

A head constable working with Meerpet police station tested positive. This is the first Covid case in the police station. The 50-year-old constable, a resident of Amberpet, got himself tested after he developed symptoms.

Days after a police constable died due to Covid-19 in the city, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) suspected to have Covid-19 died at Gandhi Hospital on Monday. The medical authorities are not sure of the cause of his death and are examining it. Officials said that the ASI was suffering from fever and was admitted to the hospital.