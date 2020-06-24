STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

94 per cent survival rate at Gandhi Hospital where 4,056 COVID-19 patients were treated

Hospital has treated 4,056 Covid patients till date; death rate stands at 5.5 per cent.

Published: 24th June 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

Representational image (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In the last 115 days, the State’s nodal hospital for Covid care has treated 10,128 patients — those with symptoms and those who tested positive. Data released by the Office of the Medical Superintendent says that the Gandhi Hospital has treated 4,056 patients for Covid-19 till date, with a survival rate of approximately 94 per cent. 

The death rate, meanwhile, is about 5.5 per cent. Of the 4,056 patients admitted for treatment, 202 died. As many as 3,423 patients successfully recovered from the disease and were discharged. A few hundreds continue to avail treatment at the hospital. Further, of these 4,056 patients, the hospital has dealt with 1,395 ICU cases successfully.

All of them fully recovered from the disease before being discharged. The hospital had also undertaken a few high-risk cases, including pregnant women.

879 new cases, 3 deaths
With 879 new Covid-19 cases, the State’s tally stands at 9,553 as on Tuesday. The sharp spike in cases continued on Day 8 of the State government’s mass testing. The number of active cases in the State is 5,109. Meanwhile, three deaths were reported in Telangana, taking the toll to 220.

OGH docs may end stir
The PG doctors’ strike at OGH nears resolution, after an inter-departmental meeting between the HODs and the hospital superintendent was convened. The doctors may resume duties on Wednesday, said sources

8 CRPF personnel test positive 
Eight personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Chandrayangutta tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. According to sources, the personnel, belonging to different ranks, were deployed at the campus in the city outskirts and have no travel history. They were tested at a government facility after developing symptoms and were placed under isolation at the hospital inside the campus

2 NPA staffers infected
Two staffers of the National Police Academy (NPA), who stayed at the residential areas outside the NPA campus at Shivarampally, tested positive on Tuesday. As they displayed mild symptoms, they were placed under home quarantine. It was also found that a police constable from Hyderabad, deputed for bandobast duty at the Telangana State Assembly, also tested positive. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp