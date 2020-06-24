94 per cent survival rate at Gandhi Hospital where 4,056 COVID-19 patients were treated

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the last 115 days, the State’s nodal hospital for Covid care has treated 10,128 patients — those with symptoms and those who tested positive. Data released by the Office of the Medical Superintendent says that the Gandhi Hospital has treated 4,056 patients for Covid-19 till date, with a survival rate of approximately 94 per cent.

The death rate, meanwhile, is about 5.5 per cent. Of the 4,056 patients admitted for treatment, 202 died. As many as 3,423 patients successfully recovered from the disease and were discharged. A few hundreds continue to avail treatment at the hospital. Further, of these 4,056 patients, the hospital has dealt with 1,395 ICU cases successfully.

All of them fully recovered from the disease before being discharged. The hospital had also undertaken a few high-risk cases, including pregnant women.

879 new cases, 3 deaths

With 879 new Covid-19 cases, the State’s tally stands at 9,553 as on Tuesday. The sharp spike in cases continued on Day 8 of the State government’s mass testing. The number of active cases in the State is 5,109. Meanwhile, three deaths were reported in Telangana, taking the toll to 220.

OGH docs may end stir

The PG doctors’ strike at OGH nears resolution, after an inter-departmental meeting between the HODs and the hospital superintendent was convened. The doctors may resume duties on Wednesday, said sources

8 CRPF personnel test positive

Eight personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Chandrayangutta tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. According to sources, the personnel, belonging to different ranks, were deployed at the campus in the city outskirts and have no travel history. They were tested at a government facility after developing symptoms and were placed under isolation at the hospital inside the campus

2 NPA staffers infected

Two staffers of the National Police Academy (NPA), who stayed at the residential areas outside the NPA campus at Shivarampally, tested positive on Tuesday. As they displayed mild symptoms, they were placed under home quarantine. It was also found that a police constable from Hyderabad, deputed for bandobast duty at the Telangana State Assembly, also tested positive. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment