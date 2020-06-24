Online classes may affect physical health: Experts

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD: While some school and college students are thrilled about staying home, and ‘going to’ their respective institutions from the comforts of their home, not all students and their parents are so happy about it. Problems with internet connections and shortage of gadgets notwithstanding, incorrect posture might lead to physical health issues, warn experts. However, for parents worried about their child’s mental health while doing online study, there is good news, as mental health experts feel online study would not lead to any adverse effect.

Radhika Acharya, consultant clinical psychologist, Deccan Hospital and student counsellor MGIT says, “This is the best option. With schools closed, due to social distancing worries in Covid-19, online education is a good idea.” She says most school curriculums are giving adequate time between classes, so it is not stressful for students. On a question of increased screen time, Radhika explains: “When we are excited, dopamine, a hormone and a neurotransmitter gets released.

Excessive release of dopamine might lead to a craving for extra screen time. However, this doesn’t happen with academics.” Radhika reiterates that “screen time here is not fun time, it is purely educative.” She adds, that to reduce the lethargy that might creep in, they can keep in touch with their friends over the phone or do video calls, and spend quality time with friends and family. It’s no secret that students are spending several hours daily slouched in front of a laptop or desktop computer for schoolwork.

“As this has become quite a norm, many of them are neither as aware nor as concerned as they should be of the ill effects of this practice on their health,” says Dr Adarsh Annapareddy, orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon, Sunshine Hospitals. “Without the right posture and the right kind of study desk, at a certain point, they are bound to complain about extreme pain on their backs, shoulders, and neck muscles because of slouching or straining for long periods of time,” informs Adarsh.

Some may even experience stress, tingling sensations, headaches, muscle fatigue, and decreased performance because of bad posture. Adarsh suggests not using a smartphone, rather use a laptop or a tablet, and maintain at least a foot’s distance from the eyes. He also advises avoiding sitting or sleeping on the bed and using a sturdy study table and chair with an armrest or even a dining table to avoid lower back pain. He adds, “a small pillow can be used at the lower back to reduce back and neck pain.” Putting an alarm for every one hour to get up and walk for five minutes will ensure the knees do not get jammed, adds he. As students are at home all day, sunlight exposure is important and students should sit outside before 8 am to get their dose of Vitamin D to make sure calcium reaches the bones, he adds.

