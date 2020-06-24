Testing not a business but a service: Health Minister Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Tuesday met with representatives of private labs conducting Covid tests and discussed with them the set of ICMR norms to be followed when it comes to testing.

Eatala advised the private labs to ensure that as and when any patient tests positive, their details are uploaded on the portal for the government’s reference. “This is not to be viewed from a business perspective. Instead it ought to be viewed from a service perspective. A Covid test differs significantly from normal ones, so do not market it as such,” he said.