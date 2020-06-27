Road being laid with upcycled waste

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The construction of a 40-feet wide, 22-km long four-lane road beside the Musi river recently began near Bapughat at Langar Houz. Residents of Attapur said that soon after the announcement of the Covid-19 lockdown, the State government began laying a new gravel road by flattening the construction waste, retrieved from Musi, on the river bank, as part of the project. However, in the process, many trees on the river bank were chopped and vegetation was removed.

Officials of the Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), meanwhile, say new trees will replace the old ones as the corporation has planned and mapped a theme-based, ornamental plantation along the road running parallel to the river.

MRDCL chairman D Sudheer Reddy said, “The corporation began the long-awaited project of construction of a four-lane road on each side of the banks of Musi. The project is likely to finish in the next four to five years. Land allocation, clearances from the Revenue Department and the marking of Musi territory will be finalised by the month of July. We are using some of the government’s allocated budget of `10,000 crore for Hyderabad, as per the 2020-21 Budget.”

The corporation chairman further said that the MRDCL had deployed over 20 earthmovers and trash removers that are currently excavating construction and demolishment debris from the lake, so that the stream can flow without obstruction. This cleaning process is likely to finish by the end of monsoon, Reddy added.