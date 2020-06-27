STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Road being laid with upcycled waste

Four-lane road work on the banks of Musi begins; project to be completed in four-five years.

Published: 27th June 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Road being laid on the banks of Musi river | RVK RAO

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The construction of a 40-feet wide, 22-km long four-lane road beside the Musi river recently began near Bapughat at Langar Houz. Residents of Attapur said that soon after the announcement of the Covid-19 lockdown, the State government began laying a new gravel road by flattening the construction waste, retrieved from Musi, on the river bank, as part of the project. However, in the process, many trees on the river bank were chopped and vegetation was removed.

Officials of the Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), meanwhile, say new trees will replace the old ones as the corporation has planned and mapped a theme-based, ornamental plantation along the road running parallel to the river.

MRDCL chairman D Sudheer Reddy said, “The corporation began the long-awaited project of construction of a four-lane road on each side of the banks of Musi. The project is likely to finish in the next four to five years. Land allocation, clearances from the Revenue Department and the marking of Musi territory will be finalised by the month of July. We are using some of the government’s allocated budget of `10,000 crore for Hyderabad, as per the 2020-21 Budget.”

The corporation chairman further said that the MRDCL had deployed over 20 earthmovers and trash removers that are currently excavating construction and demolishment debris from the lake, so that the stream can flow without obstruction. This cleaning process is likely to finish by the end of monsoon, Reddy added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Musi river
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp