Seven held for smuggling 81-kg ganja

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police arrested a seven-member gang involved in smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad on Friday. Ganja worth around Rs 30 lakh was seized from them. Nunavath Jagan, the kingpin of the gang, had previously transported ganja from Visakhapatnam agency area to Hyderabad, without getting caught.

Several successful attempts later, he began luring more players into the trade by offering them a lot of money, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat. The police found that the gang has been in the business for the past two years. They made contacts in the agency areas and began smuggling ganja into Hyderabad. Two days ago, they purchased 81 kg of ganja from Vizag at the cost of `1,500 per kg. They concealed it in two vehicles headed for Hyderabad, where the police caught them via a buyer.