Techie posts video on Facebook before hanging self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old woman killed herself at Shamshabad on Friday, over being harassed by her husband for their inability to conceive. Shortly before ending her life, Mallabi Lavanya Lahari posted a video on Facebook, detailing the mental torture she was subjected to.

“I have realised certain things from my mistakes, but he (her husband) hasn’t realised it. He is cheating on me. But I still love him so much,” said Lavanya, in the video addressed to her father. Lavanya was working for an MNC in the city until a year ago, while her husband Venkateshwar Rao works for a private airline company. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, the duo were in a relationship before they got married eight years ago. They had no children. Venkateshwar and his parents began harassing her four years ago, blaming her for their inability to get pregnant. To mitigate the situation, she quit her job. Recently, she learnt that her husband was having an affair with another woman.

“He was going out with another woman and spent time with her at hotels,” she said, in the video. On Thursday night, after an argument over the matter, she locked herself in her room. She then shot the video and uploaded it on Facebook. Venkateshwar, who received calls from their friends over the video, went to check on her. He opened the room using a spare key, only to find her hanging from the fan.