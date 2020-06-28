STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former PM PV Narasimha Rao's year-long centenary fete to begin today

​The PV committee headed by TRS secretary-general and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao has been working towards setting up a PV memorial, museum, and bronze statues.

Ex-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The year-long festivities commemorating the birth centenary of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao will commence here on a grand scale on Sunday, with its inauguration by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Gyan Bhoomi on Necklace Road. 

The State government has allotted Rs 10 crore for the celebrations. A variety of programmes would be taken up in honour of the services of PV, not only to Telangana, but to several important cities in the country.  

The PV committee headed by TRS secretary-general and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao has been working towards setting up a PV memorial, museum, and bronze statues, in addition to organising seminars. 

Meanwhile, MCRHRD Director General BP Acharya presented a copy of the book  ‘Kakatiya Heritage’ to Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday. The book contains an article on ‘Ramappa - A Symphony in Stone’, written by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. The book was published recently by the Centre for Telangana Studies of Dr MCR HRD Institute.

