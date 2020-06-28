STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR hints at 15-day lockdown in Hyderabad as COVID-19 cases rise

The chief minister said that after lockdown has been lifted, there was a marked increase in the movement of people on roads.

Published: 28th June 2020 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 05:34 PM

Shutters down at the famous bangle market of Lad Bazaar in Hyderabad. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will take a decision on imposition of lockdown in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits for 15 days after discussing the proposal in the state cabinet meeting to be called in four days.

The chief minister, while reviewing the incidence of Covid-19 with Health Minister Eatala Rajender and officials, at his official residence Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday, said that since Hyderabad is a very large city where about one crore people live, it is but natural that the number of coronavirus cases is going up every day like in all other major cities.

The chief minister said that nonetheless, he would consider the suggestions from the medical fraternity for the reimposition of lockdown for 15 days. "I will call the cabinet meeting in four days and after discussing it, will take a decision," he said, adding that for reimposition, the police department has to be prepared again.

The chief minister said that after lockdown has been lifted, there was a marked increase in the movement of people on roads. In Chennai, the lockdown was reimposed and that several cities too were contemplating to go in for lockdown once again. 

The chief minister expressed his intention to visit different places in GHMC limits for three to four days to know for himself how the ground reality is like before taking a call on re-imposition of lockdown. He, however, said that there was no need to panic just because the number of positive cases is going up each day and that the government had made necessary arrangements to treat all those who contract the infection.

The Health Minister told the Chief Minister that the spurt in cases in Telangana is not an isolated phenomenon but was part of a broader development that was taking place across the nation. In fact, when compared to mortality rate at the national level which was 3.04, in Telangana it was only 1.52, he said.

He said that all those who tested positive were getting appropriate treatment in Covid-19 designated hospitals. Apart from government hospitals, beds are made ready at private medical colleges too, to treat corona patients. Those with the serious condition are being treated at hospitals while others are being advised to stay at home and follow the instructions of the doctors for treatment of coronavirus.

