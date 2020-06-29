Didn't get Oxygen support: In viral video, COVID-19 patient alleges poor care before death at Hyderabad hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A video of a Covid-19 affected man, aged around 34 years, who was admitted at the Chest Hospital in Erragadda and died within two days of admission to the hospital, went viral on social media on Sunday.

In the video, the man alleged that the hospital authorities did not put him on ventilator, despite him complaining of breathlessness. The video attracted much criticism against the Telangana government for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

In the video that the man had shot to say a final goodbye to his father, he says that he is gasping for breath for the past three hours and despite informing the hospital authorities, they removed him from ventilator support.

However, speaking to media on Sunday, Chest Hospital superintendent, Dr Mahbub Khan denied the allegations and clarified that as seen in the video, the man had nasal prongs inserted in his nose, which supply around 6-7 liters per minute.

Dr Khan said that across the world there are many cases being reported of people in their thirties dying due to myocarditis after getting infected by Covid-19 and in such condition, it becomes very difficult to save a person even with oxygen support.