Land sharks encroaching Hyderabad's Medi Kunta lake: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to local BJP leader of Bachupally, two acres of the 15-acre Medi Kunta lake has been encroached by land sharks. Akula Satish said construction and demolition debris has been dumped into Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries and buffer zones of the lake to build two multi-storeyed buildings inside the lake.

"The building owners have procured false documents with fake registration numbers. About nine months ago, construction of the two buildings started. A complaint was lodged at Nizampet Municipal Corporation, but no action was taken," said Satish, who had filed the complaint.

Satish added that the lake holds protected status under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Despite repeated attempts, HMDA Lake Protection Committee could not be contacted.