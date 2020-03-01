Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad ASI, Constables face action for dancing in inebriated state

After attending the wedding, the police went to Rameshwaram village near Kothur. Parking their vehicles at an open plot, they started consuming alcohol.

Published: 01st March 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 10:29 AM

A video grab of police personnel caught dancing in an inebriated condition at Rameshwaram village near Kothur about 10 days ago.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An Assistant Sub-Inspector and four others working with Kothur police station of Cyberabad commissionerate have been attached to the headquarters, after the videos of them dancing in an inebriated state went viral on Saturday. Recently, the Inspector at Shadnagar police station was also transferred after videos of him dancing and cheering with a group of men went viral.

The personnel facing action are Assistant Sub-inspector Bala Swamy, Constables Ashok Reddy, Chandramohan, Venkatesh Goud and Home guard Ramakrishna Reddy.

It was found that the incident took place around ten days ago, when all the officials had gone to attend the wedding of a police constable from Kothur police station of Shamshabad zone. 

After attending the wedding, they went to Rameshwaram village near Kothur. Parking their vehicles at an open plot, they started consuming alcohol.

Later, they began dancing to the songs played from the music system in their cars. The videos of the cops dancing went viral on social media, forcing the police to do damage control. Orders attaching the officials to the commissionerate were issued late on Saturday.

This is a second incident of police being caught dancing in an inebriated condition in less than a week’s time in Cyberabad commissionerate.

Inspector Shadnagar A Sreedhar Kumar was also recently attached to the commissionerate after videos of him cheering a group dancing went viral on the social media.

Kothur police Hyderabad police
Comments

