Tractor in Hyderabad goes rogue as driver has seizure

HYDERABAD: A tractor, carrying construction debris, ran amok after its driver suffered a seizure and was thrown off the vehicle at Chaitanyapuri on Saturday afternoon. The vehicle sped on running over three bikes and a car. A toddler, playing in the tractor’s path, escaped unhurt in the incident.

The incident took place at Ganesh Nagar Colony at Alkapuri under Chaitanyapuri police station limits.

The driver had transported two loads of debris and was on his third trip when he was hit by a seizure. While the vehicles were damaged, the driver sustained injuries.

He was later shifted to a hospital. Police soon cleared the tractor from the lane. Inspector Chaitanyapuri S Janaki Reddy said a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.