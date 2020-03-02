Hyderabad citizens call for one-day fast to protest against Delhi unrest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 100 people on Sunday signed up for a one-day fast to protest against the recent violence in Delhi that killed around 40 people and injured 200. The citizens have called for a one-day fast between March 1 and 3 to condemn the violence and start a dialogue over misinformation and hatred that is being spread.

City-based farmer activist Kiran Kumar Vissa had also signed up for the fast.

“The purpose of the fast is to open up a window for discussion of engineered hatred towards a certain sect and to urge people to not spread unverified information,” said Kiran. Activist Yogendra Yadav also stated he will participate in the fast.