BIE appoints first psych counsellor

Professional appointed by Inter Board to counsel students; Five more to be named soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the upcoming intermediate examination, the Telangana State Board for Intermediate (TSBIE) has appointed for the first time, a professional psychological counsellor whom students facing stress can reach out to, even after the examinations are over. The Board plans to appoint five more psychological counsellors within a couple of days.

Inter students in need of counselling can reach out to the presently appointed counsellor, Dr Anitha, at 7337225803 between 8 am to 8 pm, apart from the counsellors trained by the Board at almost all junior colleges.

This information was shared by Education Secretary Chitra Ramachandran on Monday, in presence of Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and TSBIE Secretary, Syed Omar Jaleel.

The officials stressed that no student will be allowed to enter exam centres even a minute after 9 am and that all students should occupy their seats by 8.45 am, following which a grace period of only 15 minutes will be given. A total of 9.65 lakh students will be giving the inter first and second year exams this year, slated from March 4 to March 24.

68 colleges to be shut down by March 28

TSBIE Secretary Syed Omar Jaleel said that after the inter exams are over, 68 junior colleges (18 Sri Chaitanya, 26 Narayana, five NRI, eight Sri Gayatri and 11 other private colleges) without No Objection Certificate from the fire department, will be shut. Most of these are located in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

As the exams get over on March 24, these colleges will be served closure notices the next day and by March 28 they will be closed. The colleges will have to find other buildings to ensure that their first year students do not suffer.

