Celebrating Woman Power Through Awards and Much Needed Recognition

HYDERABAD : As we approach the International Women’s Day, IDSA, an autonomous, self-regulatory body for the direct selling industry in India and ALEAP(Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India) got together to celebrate women achievements recognising the efforts of 15 ‘Powerful Women’ from different walks of life including Direct Selling Women Leaders. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister of Education of Telangana presented the awards. Speaking on the occasion she said, “Women are Multi tasking and entrepreneurial skills come naturally to them. Govt of Telangana believes in women empowerment.” M Jagadeeshwar said, “Run business as family. Business for profit has no relevance today.

Business is for generating happiness.” He told women entrepreneurs to extend family environment to society. He told IDSA and LEAP to encourage more women to enter into business and ensure maximum happiness in society. TK Sreedevi told women to network with people who have desire and aspiration for Bangaru Telangana A recipient Cynthia Raju of Herbal Life, a Direct Marketing Professional shared her roller coaster ride in the 16 years of service. She started alone with the support of her husband, a Group 1 Service officer resigned to join her business, subsequently her two sons also joined her.

“Now it has become a family business,” she shared. The programme aimed at motivating women to fully leverage their potential and inspire them to be part of a powerful catalyst for socio-economic change in the state. In a function held in the city the two organisations identified and felicitated few Women leaders in Direct Selling. They are Padmavathy Maanthini (Amway India), ChinthaChenchulaxmi (Blulife Marketing), Cynthia Raju (Herbalife), Sugramin (Modicare), Priya Kothari (Oriflame).

The 53 per cent entrepreneurs in Indian direct selling industry are women. Nearly 60 lakh women are engaged in Direct Selling Industry out of a total 1.2 crore people. It is considered one of the oldest and most traditional forms of selling, provides women with a chance to become an entrepreneur, have financial security and self-confidence. The reason why women succeed well in the Direct Marketing is as they are known to better multi-taskers, great socialisers, natural nurturers.

Rajat Banerji, Vice Chairperson, IDSA said, “The Direct Selling Industry in India is dominated and driven by women entrepreneurs and Telangana has contributed significantly. We, at IDSA, salute the women icons and extend our support for women to join hands in a positive movement” IDSA acts as an interface between the industry and policy-making bodies of the Government facilitating the cause of Direct Selling Industry in India. ALEAP one of the oldest women organisations in the city, It has been supporting women to be economically independent and guiding them in converting their ideas into businesses for the past three decades