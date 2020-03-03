Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the runaway success of the Rs 5 Annapurna meal scheme in the twin cities, the GHMC has launched a mobile version to benefit the disabled and senior citizens.

Annapurna mobile canteens will now offer hot meals to the elderly and physically challenged at different parts of the city. For this purpose, GHMC has tied up with the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation and five vehicles were flagged off today.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar and Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation president, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa took part in the programme.

SG Chandra Dasa said that under the Annapurna mobile canteen programme, food will be carried in hot cases through specially designed vehicles. “There are several underprivileged people who are almost bedridden and can’t come to the Annapurna centres. A tiffin carrier will be door-delivered to these categories of beneficiaries. Initially, it will be feeding 50 beneficiaries and in due course it will be expanded to 1,200 beneficiaries every day,” said a GHMC official.

There are 150 Annapurna centres in the twin cities which feeds about 35,000 on a daily basis. It was launched six years ago. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Minister Srinivas Yadav said the Annapurna scheme had become a role model across the country. “Till date, no complaints have been received about the canteens. It shows how they are providing nutritious food,” the Mayor said.

Annapurna mobile canteens

n Mobile scheme to be expanded to 1,200 beneficiaries every day

n Food will be delivered in hot carriers through specially-designed vehicles

n GHMC ties up with Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation for the venture