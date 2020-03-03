Implementation of BS-VI may prove a challenge

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As we leapfrog to Bharat Stage (BS-VI) from (BS-IV) emission norms that will come into force from April 1, experts claim that with the advance technology, there is also a need for an upgraded infrastructure for proper implementation, which unfortunately is missing. While the application of a stricter emission norm may sound good, the question arises that to enable this advanced technology do we have an upgraded system?

Speaking to Express, Anumita Roy Chowdhury, Executive Director (Research & Advocacy), Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said, “Once these vehicles come on the road, what we need is strengthening of the emission management system. Currently, the only management system we have is Pollution Under Control (PUC), which can be easily tampered with and is also now irrelevant for BS-VI. Hence, we need a new system, which might take years to come.”

From on-road remote pollution sensing (only available in Delhi), to advance tamper-free monitoring is needed, she added. “These new systems are high maintenance and are sensitive which leave more scope of tampering for the consumers,” she added. Experts added that it will require time for the renewal of the old fleet of BS-IV. As of now, there is a huge stock of vehicles that do not comply with the BS-VI norms.

Difference between BS-IV and BS-VI norms

While the BS-IV fuel contains 50 parts per million (ppm) sulphur, the BS-VI grade fuel only has 10 ppm sulphur. Also, the harmful NOx (nitrogen oxides) from diesel cars can be brought down by nearly 70 per cent. In the petrol cars, they can be reduced by 25 per cent. For PM 2.5 and PM 10, VI will be have an advance filter to bring down PM by a phenomenal 80 per cent