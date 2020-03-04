Home Cities Hyderabad

Bhainsa violence: NHRC directs collector, SP to take action in 8 weeks

The NHRC had registered a case based on the complaint filed by Karuna Sagar stating that, 'constitutional rights of Hindus in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district were violated' in a communal violence.

Published: 04th March 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

18 houses set on fire in Bhainsa town

18 houses set on fire in Bhainsa town. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued directions to both the Nirmal collector and the district Superintendent of Police (SP) to take appropriate action against all culprits involved in the communal riots in Bhainsa within eight weeks.

The directions were issued after considering the complaint filed by a city-based advocate, K Karuna Sagar Rao, against the inaction of both the police and the district administration in providing rehabilitation and protection to minority Hindus who lost their belongings in the communal riots that broke out in Bhainsa on 12 January 2020.

The NHRC had registered a case based on the complaint filed by Karuna Sagar stating that, “constitutional rights of Hindus in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district were violated” in a communal violence.

According to information, Karuna Sagar, in the complaint, urged the commission to direct the State government and the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps for providing compensation to the “Hindu victim families” to repair and rebuild their damaged houses and provide security to “victimised Hindu families”.

He filed the complaint on January 15, making the State government, represented by the chief secretary and the DGP, the respondent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Human Rights Commission Bhainsa riots Bhainsa violence
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp