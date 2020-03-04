Bhainsa violence: NHRC directs collector, SP to take action in 8 weeks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued directions to both the Nirmal collector and the district Superintendent of Police (SP) to take appropriate action against all culprits involved in the communal riots in Bhainsa within eight weeks.

The directions were issued after considering the complaint filed by a city-based advocate, K Karuna Sagar Rao, against the inaction of both the police and the district administration in providing rehabilitation and protection to minority Hindus who lost their belongings in the communal riots that broke out in Bhainsa on 12 January 2020.

The NHRC had registered a case based on the complaint filed by Karuna Sagar stating that, “constitutional rights of Hindus in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district were violated” in a communal violence.

According to information, Karuna Sagar, in the complaint, urged the commission to direct the State government and the authorities concerned to take appropriate steps for providing compensation to the “Hindu victim families” to repair and rebuild their damaged houses and provide security to “victimised Hindu families”.

He filed the complaint on January 15, making the State government, represented by the chief secretary and the DGP, the respondent.