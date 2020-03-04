Here is how you can stay hydrated as Hyderabad's temperature soars

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: So officially winter has said goodbye. The city is witnessing rising temperature. And as the weather department warns of hot months ahead it’s important to add certain foods to maintain hydration in the body and battle the heat. Check out our picks below:

Coconut water

The experts say the tender coconut water has benefits for human body much like mother’s milk for an infant. It is more beneficial to gulp coconut water than any sports drink as it doesn’t have many calories and is packed with nutrients.

Sabja seeds

Known as sweet basil seeds, these tiny ones are known to reduce the body heat and treat acidity. Try in sherbets, faloodas and lassis.

Cucumber

This super cool vegetable has gotten the world the phrase: ‘Cool as cucumber’. A quintessential component for salads, cucumber is rich in diuretic elements which means it helps flush out toxins from the body. It also aids in digestion and helps excessive thirst in check.

Fennel seeds

Not only are they good for warding off bad breath, when water-soaked these seeds regulate the heat in the system.

Sugarcane juice

Not only does this humble drink maintains the body temperature, it’s also known to contain Alpha Hydroxy Acids which help clearing the skin and control blemishes.

Watermelon

Well this is the king of fruits high in water content. Can you believe it has 95 per cent water content? The sparkling red colour of the fruit not only hydrates your body, the roughage content keeps your bowel movements smooth.

Wood apple

Known as bael in the local langauge. The water in which its flesh is soaked overnight is strained. With a dash of lemon juice its an excellent coolant and even treats diarrhea and dysentery.