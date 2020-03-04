Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad IT firm asks staff to work from home as coronavirus suspect returns from Italy

While there is no confirmation if the employee has tested positive or not, based on the seriousness of the issue, the company has asked all staffers to work from home and self-quarantine.

People at Gandhi Hospital wearing handkerchiefs due to lack of masks in Hyderabad

People at Gandhi Hospital wearing handkerchiefs due to lack of masks in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panic spread amidst employees in an IT park in Hitec City after an MNC was abruptly shut and its employees were asked to work from home and self-quarantine amidst fears that one of its employees is being tested for Covid 19.

The employees of the Dutch-based company DSM received an alert from the company that a female employee had recently travelled to Italy and developed symptoms of the coronavirus and hence precautions have to be taken by the others.

While there is no official confirmation if the employee has tested positive or not, based on the seriousness of the issue, the company has asked all staffers to work from home and self-quarantine. 

The company is located in building 20 of the IT park and several other companies in the building are now mulling issuing work-from-home notices to their employees. It is not yet known if the DSM employee had visited her office after her Italy trip. 

