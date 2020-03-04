Safety first? Masks surface at Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum; none at Charminar

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Various tourist hotspots in the city, including Golconda Fort and Salar Jung Museum, have stepped up precautionary measures in a bid to thwart the Coronavirus that has claimed hundreds of lives worldwide.

At Golconda Fort, ticket officers who sit near the small room close to the entrance have started wearing surgical masks. That is because, on a day-to-day basis, they deal with around 3,000 visitors, with around 60 from abroad.

Venkatesh, a ticket officer at Golconda Fort said, “We have taken the decision ourselves to wear the mask in view of the recent Coronavirus and swine flu incidents. We deal with thousands of people every day. It is necessary for us to be careful.”

It is important to note that no specific advisory regarding the same has been sent by ASI headquarters.

As of now, the only circular that ASI Hyderabad received from Delhi, is one which directs officers to not discriminate against foreign tourists “who have Asian features”. Salar Jung Museum, where around 2,000 visitors including 500 children visit daily, too has taken steps to contain the disease.

Speaking to Express, Director of Salar Jung Museum A Reddy, said, “Our security guards have been provided with masks. For, visitors we are providing hand wash and sanitisers at each washroom.”

“Steps have to be taken on an individual basis to be safe from the virus. However, we are doing all we can from our side,” Reddy added.

As for Charminar, neither have security guards been provided with masks, nor do most visitors wear them. A local from the area said that a few days back, a few South East Asian tourists had visited the place wearing masks, creating a slight flutter in the area.

When contacted, officials of Heritage Telangana, earlier known as Department of Archaeology and Museums, said that they have not been apprised of any precautionary steps that can be taken at their different locations such as State Museum and so on. Officials of Tourism Department declined comment.

