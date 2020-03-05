Home Cities Hyderabad

Coronavirus scare: 45 of the 47 samples test negative in Hyderabad

Breathe easy. Forty five of the 47 samples of suspected Coronavirus have tested negative for the dreaded infection.

Published: 05th March 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

A security staff wearing surgical mask as precautionary measure against COVID-19 at Salarjung Meuseum in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breathe easy. Forty five of the 47 samples of suspected Coronavirus have tested negative for the dreaded infection. The remaining two samples, which had high viral load, have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and the report has been awaited. As of Wednesday, there was only one confirmed case of Coronavirus in Telangana -- that of a techie who visited Dubai and came to Hyderabad recently.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender announced that after consulting the Centre, the State has decided to let private hospitals treat patients with Coronavirus in the event of more number of patients testing positive for the virus. The State government would also set up a Command Control Centre with five committees to track Coronavirus in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Eatala said, “On Tuesday, of the 47 samples that were tested, 45 came negative for Coronavirus. However, there are two samples that have borderline symptoms, on which we do not have enough clarity. These samples have been sent to NIV, Pune. We are expecting the results by Thursday.” According to the Union Health Ministry, high viral load has been detected in these two cases.

He further added, “Of these two people, one is an Indian with a travel history to Italy, and the other is a sanitation worker from the corporate hospital where the first positive case patient was treated”.
As on Wednesday, a total of 91 people were screened at the airport, 87 self-reported to the officials, four were asked to be tracked by the Government of India, 55 people were put under house isolation, and 36 samples were collected of which 31 were tested negative. A total of 43 test results have been awaited, including the two samples that were sent to NIV, Pune.

The Minister also clarified that the COVID-19 positive patient has been isolated separately, from all the other suspected patients, including the sanitation worker and the Italy-returned citizen.
“Both private teaching hospitals and corporate private hospitals with the required capacity and resources will be allowed to treat the patients. Each private teaching hospital has provided the State with 50 beds for isolation of COVID-19 patients if required. I am very thankful to the private hospitals for their support,” said Eatala.

Twenty two private medical colleges have been identified and a total of 1080 beds have been allotted.
However, while private hospitals can treat the patients, testing would be conducted only at Gandhi Hospital. Therefore, private hospitals would have to send samples of all the suspected cases that come to them to Gandhi Hospital for testing.

The State would also be setting up a Command Control Centre, which would be functional from Thursday. It would consist of five committees.The Command Control Centre would function under Eatala Rajender as its chairman along with four IAS officers.

“I have spoken to the Chief Secretary on the issue of appointment of four IAS officers for the CCC. We should be able to finalise this by Thursday. We will be working 24/7 from the CCC starting Thursday.”

